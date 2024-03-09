iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.98

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.98 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 9970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

