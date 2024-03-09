iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.74

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.74 and last traded at $176.74, with a volume of 3409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

