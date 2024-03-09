iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.74

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.74 and last traded at $176.74, with a volume of 3409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $980.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

