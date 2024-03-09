iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.36

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 2433113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

