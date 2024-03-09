iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.91

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.91 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 1426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

