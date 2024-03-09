iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.37

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.37 and last traded at $142.33, with a volume of 12512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.32.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

