iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.37

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.37 and last traded at $142.33, with a volume of 12512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.32.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

