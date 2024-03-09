iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.10

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.10 and last traded at $206.99, with a volume of 4434604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.