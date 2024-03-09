iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.12 and last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 103988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

