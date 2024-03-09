iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 197,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

