J David Wargo Sells 11,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after acquiring an additional 486,458 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $17,588,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

