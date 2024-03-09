J David Wargo Sells 11,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
