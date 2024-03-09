Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after acquiring an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $824,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,247 shares of company stock valued at $674,823. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

