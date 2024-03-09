Jagtar Narula Sells 1,725 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

