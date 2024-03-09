James H. Roth Sells 9,517 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,263,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HURN opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

