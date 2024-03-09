Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 2.49% of Janux Therapeutics worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

