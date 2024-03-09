Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.34 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

