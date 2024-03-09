Jefferies Financial Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $155.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

