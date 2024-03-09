Jerome J. Lande Sells 14,896 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

