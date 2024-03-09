JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.38 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

