JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. Macquarie began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Genius Sports Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE GENI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 626,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $21,961,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 240,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

