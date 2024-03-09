John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $127.26.

Insider Activity

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953 over the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

