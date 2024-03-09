John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.19

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 11339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,144,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

