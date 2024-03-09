Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,028 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $23,924.16.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00.
Natera Trading Down 2.8 %
NTRA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
