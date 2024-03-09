Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,028 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $23,924.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00.

Natera Trading Down 2.8 %

NTRA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natera

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.