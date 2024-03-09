Joseph M. Rigby Acquires 2,130 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

