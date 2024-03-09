JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,415,723 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $362,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

