JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 67,102 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.29% of Natera worth $334,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 577,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,962,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $93.48.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

