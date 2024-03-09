JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.43% of MSA Safety worth $336,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.0 %

MSA stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.