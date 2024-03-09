JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.96% of Teledyne Technologies worth $376,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,672 shares of company stock worth $28,030,752. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

