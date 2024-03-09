JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $324,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.1% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $855,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAH opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

