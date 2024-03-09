JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.01% of Ferguson worth $339,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $217.32.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

