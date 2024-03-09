JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,984,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 20.65% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $357,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 632,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 363,792 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 136,796 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $6,672,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $43.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.