JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Canadian National Railway worth $416,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.