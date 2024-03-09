JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,888,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.80% of Equity Residential worth $402,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

