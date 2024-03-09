JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Cintas worth $350,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $625.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.72 and a 200 day moving average of $554.65. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

