JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $338.21 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.39% of Edison International worth $338,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

EIX opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

