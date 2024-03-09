JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $361.96 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of First Citizens BancShares worth $361,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,732,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 726.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,421.67. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,623.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

