JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $367.42 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4,713.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573,842 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of CRH worth $367,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $81.17 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

