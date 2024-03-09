JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $381.50 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.71% of Entegris worth $381,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 13.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.66 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

