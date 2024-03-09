JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $386.86 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.72% of Lincoln Electric worth $386,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,736 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,367. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $254.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.88 and a 200-day moving average of $204.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

