JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $395.33 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.07% of H World Group worth $395,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Up 0.8 %

H World Group stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

