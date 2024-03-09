JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $416.68 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.23% of Apartment Income REIT worth $416,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,272,000 after acquiring an additional 294,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $37.60.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

