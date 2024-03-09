JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.28% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $368,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 552,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

