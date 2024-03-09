JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.90% of Regency Centers worth $317,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

REG stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.