JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of Waste Connections worth $404,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.