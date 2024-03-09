JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 142,707 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of IQVIA worth $350,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $257.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

