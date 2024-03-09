JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,815,686 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.51% of iShares Gold Trust worth $360,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

