JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.79% of Camden Property Trust worth $382,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

CPT opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.02. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

