JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 161,770 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.33% of CDW worth $360,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 299.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.95 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $249.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

