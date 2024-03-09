JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,644 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of LKQ worth $318,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

