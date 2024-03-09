JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 672,039 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.42% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $362,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $19,138,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

